Pakistani bishops ‘deeply concerned’ by India’s cancellation of Kashmir’s autonomy

August 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Christian and Muslims in India have also protested the Indian government’s decision to revoke the special status of the Muslim-majority region.

