With Venezuela in a free fall, its bishops call out the government

August 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Some have accused us of being political and have told us to cast aside our cassocks and form yet another political party,” said Bishop José Trinidad Fernández, whose family has left the nation. “But we’re not being political. We’re looking for the well-being of our people.”

