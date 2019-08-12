Catholic World News

Pope Francis issues new statutes for Vatican Bank

August 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, commented on the new statutes of the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), commonly known as the Vatican Bank. The changes include “greater attention to ethics, staff, time management, and the appointment of an external auditor.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!