Eritrea Orthodox Church’s former patriarch expelled for ‘heresy’

August 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-government bishops in the repressive one-party state excommunicated Abune Antonios, 90, who was deposed by the government in 2007. The church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

