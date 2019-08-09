Catholic World News

Shake-up at Cincinnati archdiocese: auxiliary bishop failed to share complaints about priest

August 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dennis Schnurr has removed Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Binzer from his position as Director of Priest Personnel. In addition, Bishop Binzer has resigned from the Child and Youth Protection Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, according to an archdiocesan statement.

