State Dept. uses UN mechanism to pressure countries on homosexuality

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on C-FAM

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the Trump administration is continuing the Obama administration’s practice of pressuring nations to change their laws related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

