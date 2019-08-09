Catholic World News

Bishops urge Americans to ‘stop using hate-filled language’

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Hate-filled rhetoric and ideas can become the motivation for some to commit acts of violence,” stated three bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “The anti-immigrant, anti-refugee, anti-Muslim, and anti-Semitic sentiments that have been publicly proclaimed in our society in recent years have incited hatred in our communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!