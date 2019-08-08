Catholic World News

More than 200 suing Guam archdiocese for clerical abuse

August 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: More than 220 people filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana, Guam, in sex-abuse cases involving priests and teachers in parochial schools. The suits come before an August 15 deadline for claims, imposed by a court after the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy protection. Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was removed from the Agana archdiocese in 2016 and convicted by a Vatican tribunal, had quashed reports of sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!