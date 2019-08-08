Catholic World News

Wisconsin lawmakers take aim at confessional seal

August 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A measure introduced by three Democratic state legislators would require priests to report any cases of suspected child abuse that they heard in the confessional.

