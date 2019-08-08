Catholic World News

‘Flush out bad Fulanis from our state,’ Nigerian bishop urges government

August 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Callistus Onaga of Enugu issued this statement following the murder of Father Paul Offu. The Fulani are predominantly Muslim herdsmen.

