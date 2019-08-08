Catholic World News

Argentine bishop tapped by Pope for Vatican job faces abuse trial

August 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta resigned as Bishop of Oran, Argentina, in 2017, citing health reasons. He was then appointed by Pope Francis to a senior post in APSA, the office that controls the Vatican’s real-estate investments. He is now on trial in Argentina for sexually abusing seminarians.

