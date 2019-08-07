Catholic World News

158 violent anti-Christian assaults in India in first half of year

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The United Christian Forum reports that 158 incidents of violence against Christians occurred in India during the first six months of 2019. The violence took place in 23 different states, and caused injuries to more than 200 women and children.

