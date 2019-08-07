Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox patriarchate renews legal battle over Jerusalem properties, citing new evidence

August 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Times of Israel

CWN Editor's Note: In June, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the 2004 sale of properties in the Christian section of the Old City, ending a long legal battle.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!