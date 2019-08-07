Catholic World News
Nigerian priests protest government inaction following murder of fellow cleric
August 07, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Father Paul Offu was slain in Enugu State (map), a predominantly Christian state in south-central Nigeria.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
