Catholic World News

August 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Father Paul Offu was slain in Enugu State (map), a predominantly Christian state in south-central Nigeria.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!