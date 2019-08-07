Catholic World News

‘Christianity in Iraq is perilously close to extinction,’ archbishop warns

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Those of us who remain must be ready to face martyrdom,” Archbishop Bashar Warda said. “We, Christians of Iraq, who have faced 1,400 years of persecution, violence, and genocide, are prepared to speak out and bear witness to our oppressors and to the world—whatever the consequences.”

