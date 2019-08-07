Catholic World News

North American Catholic, Orthodox theologians issue statement on the laity’s vocation and mission

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “More than five years in the making, this new text is an example of a different approach to ecumenical dialogue,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops explained. “Instead of addressing together an issue that has prevented full communion between the churches, here the Catholic and Orthodox theologians examine together challenges that affect both churches, in this case the role of the laity in the two traditions and the problem of clericalism ... Like most dialogue agreed statements, this new text does not speak officially for either Church.”

