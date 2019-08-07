Catholic World News

USCCB honors 3 pro-life advocates

August 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The winners of the 2019 People of Life awards are Cheryl Holley of the Gabriel Network, Chuck Donovan of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, and Marian Desrosiers, retired pro-life director of the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts.

