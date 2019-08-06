Catholic World News

Texas court rejects suit by ex-priests protesting ID as credibly accused

August 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by two ex-priests against the Corpus Christi diocese and Bishop Michael Mulvey. The plaintiffs had charged that they were damaged by being identified among the priests who had been credibly accused of sexual abuse. The court sided with the diocese in its contention that this was a matter of internal Church discipline.

