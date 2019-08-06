Catholic World News

In Argentina, priests on trial for abuse of deaf students

August 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two priests, one of them Italian, stand accused of sexually abusing 28 deaf students. “The case touches close to the Vatican, which is accused of having disregarded the warnings of the alleged Italian victims of [Father Nicola] Corradi,” according to the report.

