Erdogan lays foundation stone for 1st church to be built in Turkey in almost 100 years

August 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 81.3 million (map) is 99.8% Muslim. The new church, a Syriac Orthodox church, is being built in a suburb of Istanbul.

