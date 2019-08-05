Catholic World News

Retired Pope meets with former president of embattled Vatican Institute

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict met on August 1 with Msgr. Livio Melina, who had recently been dismissed from his post teaching moral theology at the John Paul II Institute. Msgr. Melina reportedly spoke with the former Pontiff about the problems of the Institute, which has seen a change of statutes and a purge of faculty members.

