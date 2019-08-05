Catholic World News

Ancient DNA may reveal origin of the Philistines

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “For more than a century, we have debated the question of where the Philistines came from,” said an archaeologist Eric Cline who is excavating a Canaanite site. “Now we have the answer: Southern Europe, and probably more specifically mainland Greece, Crete, or Sardinia.”

