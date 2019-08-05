Catholic World News

Prelate welcomes Syrian truce

August 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: While welcoming the cease-fire, Bishop Georges Abou Khazen of Aleppo expressed concern that jihadists and rebels might take advantage of the opportunity “to reorganize themselves.”

