Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch praises Muslim-Orthodox relations

August 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: The Muslim World League “has gained authority not only in the world of Islam but also become renowned and respected for its work in the Christian community as well,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said as he received the League’s leader. “For us, contacts with Muslims are very natural because for one thousand years we have lived together with Muslims in our country; we are brothers and fellow citizens who have never had conflicts or discords between them. And since Orthodox Christians and Muslims belong to the Eastern culture, the relationships of our communities are always simple and sincere.”

