Catholic World News

Bishops call for prayer, sacrifice, policy changes in response to Dayton shooting

August 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We can never again believe that mass shootings are an isolated exception,” the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by a USCCB committee chairman, said following the Dayton shooting. “They are an epidemic against life that we must, in justice, face ... We encourage all Catholics to increased prayer and sacrifice for healing and the end of these shootings. We encourage Catholics to pray and raise their voices for needed changes to our national policy and national culture as well.” Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati, in whose diocese Dayton is located, also issued a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

