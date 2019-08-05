Catholic World News

‘Give, and it will be given to you,’ Pope emphasizes in address to Scouts

August 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On August 3, Pope Francis received 5,000 young men and women (video) involved in the International Union of the Guides and Scouts of Europe (UIGSE), a Catholic Scouting organization

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!