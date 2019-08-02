Catholic World News

Uruguay’s bishops split on law to protect transgender rights

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As Uruguay approaches a national referendum on the rights of transgender persons, the country’s Catholic bishops are divided on the issue. Cardinal Daniel Sturla of Montevideo says that while he objects to the gender ideology encoded in law, he supports measures to “repair the situations of discrimination transsexuals have suffered.”

