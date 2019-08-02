Catholic World News

Vatican not ready to answer questions about John Paul II Institute

August 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is not prepared to answer questions about turmoil in the John Paul II Institute, an official has said. Father Riccardo Mensuali—who works at the Pontifical Academy for the Family, headed by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the chancellor of the John Paul II Institute—said that the Vatican is “desirous of giving exhaustive responses, but asks a few weeks’ time” to formulate them.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!