Following President Trump’s comments, Archbishop Gregory urges an end to divisive, disrespectful speech

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The new archbishop of Washington said in an interview that “I have stressed that I am a pastor and fellow disciple of Jesus, not a political leader. There are, however, sometimes, when a pastor and a disciple of Jesus is called to speak out to defend the dignity of all God’s children. I fear that recent public comments by our President and others and the responses they have generated, have deepened divisions and diminished our national life.” Archbishop Gregory’s remarks follow similar statements by Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore and Christian leaders (including bishops) throughout Maryland.

