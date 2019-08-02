Catholic World News

Respect human person, promote common good, end corruption: themes of Colombian bishops’ election statement

August 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal de Colombia

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency published an English-language summary of the Colombian bishops’ statement. The nation of 48 million (map) is 79% Catholic and 14% Protestant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!