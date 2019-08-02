Catholic World News

Glasgow Catholic organizations ask archdiocese to shelter asylum seekers

August 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Scottish Catholic Observer

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 300 asylum seekers live in Scotland’s largest city, and “people seeking asylum in the UK are prohibited from accessing homelessness services,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!