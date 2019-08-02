Catholic World News

Show mercy to migrants fleeing Venezuela, Chile’s bishops plead

August 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: More than 4 million people have fled Venezuela’s political repression and economic collapse, according to a recent report.

