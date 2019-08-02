Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo sees Bangladesh as ‘the scene of Exodus today’

August 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to refugees, the Myanmar cardinal, who serves as president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, made his remarks during Mass in neighboring Bangladesh.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!