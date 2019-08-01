Catholic World News

Apple News bars LifeSite stories

August 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: After agreeing to post news items from LifeSite News, the Apple News app has reversed its decision, refusing to post LifeSite stories. Apple News explained that LifeSite material “shows intolerance towards a specific group.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!