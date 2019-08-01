Catholic World News

Sri Lankan priest sees increased interest in Church following Easter attacks

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “For those who were directly affected, the wounds remain today,” said Father Prasad Harshan, who oversees pastoral care for survivors of the Sri Lanka Easter bombings. “But altogether, it was a blessing for the Catholics in our country ... Suddenly, our whole country became aware of the presence of the Catholics and the special nature of their faith. In the past, only 4,000 people watched [Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith’s] video messages. Now there are hundreds of thousands who watch.”

