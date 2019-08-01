Catholic World News

Chilean Jesuits’ inquiry finds that prominent priest committed ‘unspeakable acts’

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Renato Poblete Barth, SJ (1924-2010), who “was known publicly as a champion of the poor,” abused at least a dozen women.

