In 3-2 vote, county board permits diocese to use former prison to shelter asylum-seekers

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Some opponents of the Diocese of Tucson’s plan were “opposed to spending public dollars on assisting migrant families,” while others objected to “the optics of migrant families staying inside a former detention facility,” the Arizona Daily Star reported.

