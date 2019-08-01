Catholic World News

Philippine bishop issues appeal to save ‘last frontier’

August 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Expressing “deep concern” about a planned coal-fired power plant, Bishop Socrates Mesiona said that “because Palawan (map) is considered a beautiful island and the ‘last frontier,’ it demands from us a more serious call to take care of our God-given ecological home.”

