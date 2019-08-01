Catholic World News
Church upset as India’s pro-Hindu government ignores Christians in drafting education policy
August 01, 2019
The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 2% Christian, and 2% Sikh.
