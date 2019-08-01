Catholic World News
In Vietnam, Catholic activist faces house arrest following 8 years in prison
August 01, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Anne Nguyen Dang Minh Man took part in protests in 2011.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
