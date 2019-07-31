Catholic World News

Chinese Catholic sees little change after Vatican-Beijing accord

July 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: In a two-part essay for AsiaNews, a Chinese Catholic reports that the Beijing has consolidated its policies, seeking to tighten control over the Church, after an accord with the Vatican.

