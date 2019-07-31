Catholic World News

Historic Texas church burned; federal government investigating

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is investigating a fire that demolished the 125-year-old Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, Texas. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

