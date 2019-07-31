Catholic World News

Abortion lobby, in manifesto, calls for full government funding, no conscience protection

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A broad coalition of abortion advocates has joined in a manifesto calling for an end to all legal restrictions on abortion and on government funding for the procedure. The coalition also calls for government action to force Catholic hospitals to provide abortion services and the repeal of “conscience clauses,” decrying any approach that “prioritizes a provider’s personal beliefs over a patient’s health needs.” The coalition includes Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Federation, Sierra Club, the ACLU, and Catholics for Choice.

