Sydney archbishop, other Christian leaders speak out against abortion bill

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It seems that Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Health Minister Brad Hazzard and the architects of this bill are determined for it to pass within days with as little community discussion as possible,” Archbishop Anthony Fisher said of new abortion legislation in New South Wales (map), Australia’s most populous state. “It will allow abortion right up to birth if two doctors agree. It will require Catholic (and other) doctors and hospitals to collaborate by either taking part in the abortion or referring patients to someone who will.”

