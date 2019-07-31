Catholic World News

Brazil’s bishops lament exploitation of Amazon basin following indigenous leader’s death

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The UN commissioner for human rights believe that Emyra Wajapi was murdered; President Jair Bolsonaro said there is no evidence he was killed.

