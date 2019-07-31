Catholic World News

New Jersey bishop deplores assisted suicide law

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Passage of this law [the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act] points to the utter failure of government, and indeed all society, to care truly, authentically and humanely for the suffering and vulnerable in our midst especially those living with an incurable disease as well as the frail elderly, the infirm and those living with disabilities,” said Bishop James Checchio. “Assisted suicide is a grievous affront to the dignity of human life and can never be morally justified.”

