Catholic World News

African prelate calls for protection of minors against exploitation

July 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on AMECEA

CWN Editor's Note: “Africa has not taken care of her children,” said Malawi Archbishop Luke Msusa, vice chairman of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA). “It may not be the issue of sexual abuse of minors only but, when you look at Africa there is the challenge of children who are being trained as child soldiers, who are being trained to fight; there is the issue of child trafficking where children are taken out of their families to be sold somewhere; there is also the issue of child labor.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!