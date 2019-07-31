Brazilian archbishop’s protest leads to cancellation of disrespectful theater production
July 31, 2019
Crux
CWN Editor's Note: In Brazil, “publicly vilifying” religion is a crime. Archbishop Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo of Belo Horizonte, who is also president of the bishops’ conference, called on Catholics to “protest, demanding respect and the immediate suspension” of a play that is disrespectful of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The city’s mayor soon announced the play’s cancellation, adding, “I’m a Catholic, devoted to St. Rita of Cascia. Don’t worry, nobody will attack any religion. This is not culture.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 12:47 PM ET USA
In Brazil, Russia, and many other countries are laws against publicly vilifying religion. But in the U.S. we have "freedom of expression," whatever in the world that is supposed to mean. It is surely not a concept found in our Bill of Rights. Our Bill of Rights does not grant nor per se promote "freedoms", but rather serves as a check on coercive government repression of the unalienable rights of all men, with specific emphases on repression of unalienable rights by the U.S. federal government.