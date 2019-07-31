Catholic World News

Brazilian archbishop’s protest leads to cancellation of disrespectful theater production

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In Brazil, “publicly vilifying” religion is a crime. Archbishop Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo of Belo Horizonte, who is also president of the bishops’ conference, called on Catholics to “protest, demanding respect and the immediate suspension” of a play that is disrespectful of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The city’s mayor soon announced the play’s cancellation, adding, “I’m a Catholic, devoted to St. Rita of Cascia. Don’t worry, nobody will attack any religion. This is not culture.”

