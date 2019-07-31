Catholic World News

Cardinal pledges abuse reporting system for Vatican City State by end of year

July 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Comastri, vicar general for the Vatican City State, announced that “a public, permanent, and easily accessible system for reporting crimes and negligence in the area of child abuse and vulnerable adults” will be put in place by the end of 2019. Msgr. Robert Oliver, an American priest at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, will receive reports alleging sexual abuse and the cover-up of abuse.

