Archbishop Lori defends Baltimore following Trump tweets

July 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori came to the city’s defense after President Trump called Baltimore a “very dangerous & filthy place,” and described the congressional district that comprises half of the city as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

